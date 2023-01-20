FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Ilkay Gundogan Objectives challenge

It’s Team of the Year time in FIFA 23, as football fans can now celebrate the past year in style. In honor of his Premier League-winning goal from 2022, a new 88 OVR Moments card of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is now available for a limited time in FUT. So, how can you get 88 OVR Gundogan? Let’s take a look at the objectives.

How to complete Gundogan Objectives challenge

Moments Gundogan possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot.

In order to complete this Moments challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Precise Passing – Assist four goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Midfield Takeover – Score five goals using Premier League Midfielders (LM/RM/CM/CDM/CAM) in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and XP) Full Package – Score and assist using German players in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Premier Start – Win six Squad Battles matches while having at least four Premier League players in your starting squad on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 88 OVR Gundogan.

In order to maximize the most of your time, try to load up on German players that can help with both ‘Midfield Takeover’ and ‘Full Package.’ The likes of Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Pascal Groß, and Denis Undav are all Germans and play in the Premier League. The first three are midfielders, while Brighton’s Denis Undav can strike.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 27.