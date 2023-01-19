FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Wayne Rooney SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new FIFA 23 Icon Squad Building Challenge went live in Football Ultimate Team on January 19, and it features one of the world’s biggest stars from the 2000s and 2010s. Former Manchester United and English national team sensation Wayne Rooney now has a 91 OVR ST Icon in FUT, one that also possesses CF and CAM alternate positions. So, how can you get Prime Icon Rooney in FUT? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Prime Icon Petr Cech SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Icon Rooney SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Prime Rooney has 3-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot.

To complete this Prime Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

Old Trafford’s Wonder Boy

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

The Three Lions

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Starting players – Min. 1

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, costs around 430,000 Coins as of this writing.. The first two are rather simple, so here are solutions for the remaining four components of this SBC:

Old Trafford’s Wonder Boy

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (84 OVR)

The Three Lions

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Jamie Vardy (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

Top-notch

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Taremi (87 OVR)

League Legend

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on April 7.