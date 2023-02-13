FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Stevan Jovetic SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Moments Squad Building Challenge, featuring former Fiorentina and current Hertha Berlin attacker Stevan Jovetic. A new 88 OVR card of Jovetic can be obtained by completing this SBC, but what needs to be done in order to complete this challenge? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Moments Jovetic SBC

Moments Jovetic owns 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Much like with Future Stars Thuram, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups in order to get Moments Stevan Jovetic. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 80,000 Coins as of this writing. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Bundesliga

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Top Form

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Predrag Rajkovic (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on February 20.