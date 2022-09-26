FIFA 23: How to complete Ones to Watch Angel di Maria SBC – Requirements and solutions

Angel di Maria has moved on from PSG and now calls Juventus home. The attacker has a new team, and he now has a Ones to Watch player item in FIFA Ultimate Team. On September 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), with an 84 OVR player item of di Maria being the star. So, how can you get this di Maria player item? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Ones to Watch di Maria SBC

To complete this Ones to Watch SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Juventus players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 25,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

ST: ST De Tomas (83 OVR)

ST De Tomas (83 OVR) LW: ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR) RW: RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)

RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR) LCM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR) MCM: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)

CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR) RCM: GK Jordan Pickford (82 OVR)

GK Jordan Pickford (82 OVR) LB: LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR) RB: RB Danilo (80 OVR)

RB Danilo (80 OVR) GK: LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Serie A

LST: ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR) RST: ST De Tomas (83 OVR)

ST De Tomas (83 OVR) LM: LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR) RM: RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)

RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)

CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR) RCM: CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR) RB: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR) GK: CF Dries Mertens (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on September 30.