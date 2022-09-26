FIFA 23: How to complete Ones to Watch Angel di Maria SBC – Requirements and solutions
It’s that time of year again.
Angel di Maria has moved on from PSG and now calls Juventus home. The attacker has a new team, and he now has a Ones to Watch player item in FIFA Ultimate Team. On September 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), with an 84 OVR player item of di Maria being the star. So, how can you get this di Maria player item? Let’s take a look.
How to complete Ones to Watch di Maria SBC
To complete this Ones to Watch SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Tactical Emulation
- Starting players – 11
- Juventus players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
Serie A
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 25,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Tactical Emulation
- ST: ST De Tomas (83 OVR)
- LW: ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)
- RW: RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)
- MCM: CB Raul Albiol (82 OVR)
- RCM: GK Jordan Pickford (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)
- RB: RB Danilo (80 OVR)
- GK: LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
Serie A
- LST: ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR)
- RST: ST De Tomas (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Domenico Berardi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Konrad Laimer (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)
- RB: CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)
- GK: CF Dries Mertens (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on September 30.