FIFA 23: How to complete Ones to Watch Franck Kessie SBC – Requirements and solutions

Midfielder Franck Kessie no longer calls AC Milan home, as the young midfielder has now joined forces with Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona. A new Ones to Watch SBC in FIFA 23 dropped on September 30, featuring the aforementioned Kessie as the marquee rewards. FUT players can now obtain an 84 OVR card of Kessie, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete Ones to Watch Kessie SBC

To complete this Ones to Watch SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

88+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 75,000 Coins. It’s not that bad of a price, especially if you believe Kessie will get some major upgrades throughout the season.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Tactical Emulation

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

CB Andreas Christensen (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Simon Kjær (82 OVR)

RM Otavio (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Serie A

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 7.