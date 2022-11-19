FIFA 23: How to complete Path to Glory Inaki Williams SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released yet another World Cup Path to Glory player item in FUT. This one features one of the most athletic strikers in the world today, in Inaki Williams. FUT players can now obtain an 86 OVR card of Inaki Williams, one that is eligible for a potential upgrade in the future. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Inaki Williams SBC

To complete this Path to Glory SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

LaLiga

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 26.