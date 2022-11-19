FIFA 23: How to complete Path to Glory Inaki Williams SBC – Requirements and solutions
Inaki gets an upgrade, and there may be more where that came from.
On November 19, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released yet another World Cup Path to Glory player item in FUT. This one features one of the most athletic strikers in the world today, in Inaki Williams. FUT players can now obtain an 86 OVR card of Inaki Williams, one that is eligible for a potential upgrade in the future. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.
Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Aaron Ramsey Objectives challenge
How to complete Inaki Williams SBC
To complete this Path to Glory SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
LaLiga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
Solutions
This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins.
Here’s a look at some potential solutions:
Top Form
- RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)
- CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)
- CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)
- ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- CAM David Silva (83 OVR)
- LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)
- TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)
LaLiga
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)
- CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)
- RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)
- ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- CM Parejo (86 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)
- CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)
- CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)
- ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)
- CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)
- RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)
- ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)
- LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)
- GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)
There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 26.