FIFA 23: How to complete RTTK Ismael Bennacer SBC – Requirements and solutions

AC Milan is in thick of the UEFA Champions League, and one of their footballers has received an special player item in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. A new 84 OVR UCL Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is now available for a limited time, and it can be obtained by completing a SBC. So, how can you get 84 OVR Bennacer? Let’s take a look at the requirements and some solutions.

How to complete RTTK Bennacer SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this Road to the Knockouts Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 30,000 Coins. Bennacer has fine Physical and Defending attributes, but these will not be as valuable over time. Although, this 84 OVR should be pretty handy with ball handling. Bennacer’s 84 OVR RTTK card has 4* Skill Moves, and a very respectable 88 Dribbling attribute.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

CAM Steven Berghuis (82 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Eduoard Mendy (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 16.