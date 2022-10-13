FIFA 23: How to complete RTTK Joao Mario SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Road to the Knockout promo has one last surprise for FIFA 23 fans. October 13 brought what is likely the final player SBC for the promo in Benfica CM Joao Mario. As with every RTTK player, Mario’s card can upgrade if his team wins Group Stage games and advances in the competition. Benfica is currently set to advance to the knockout stage with a five-point cushion over both Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, making Mario a potentially strong pickup if you can fit him into your squad. Here’s what you need to do to add him to the club.

RTTK Joao Mario SBC requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to complete two different starting lineups. They both have their own set of requirements you’ll need to keep in mind. Here they are:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Reward- Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Reward – Gold Pack

RTTK Joao Mario solutions

Because this SBC includes a Team of the Week player, you’re probably looking at about 35,000 Coins to complete this SBC depending on the current market. Fortunately, there’s no chemistry requirement, making this pretty simple. Here are a few solutions to help you out.

Portugal

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alerweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

CB Aritz Elustondo (82 OVR)

CB Francseco Acerbi (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Cesar Azpilicueta (82 OVR)

CB Simon Kjaer (82 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

GK Alfred Gomis (77 OVR)

Top Form

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (84 OVR)

CM Hakan Calhanoglu (84 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST TOTW Gerrard Deulofeu (83 OVR)

This SBC is currently set to expire on January 23, 2023. However, we expect EA Sports to change that date as most SBCs aren’t generally around for that long. We will update this post if the date is changed.