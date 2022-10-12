FIFA 23: How to complete RTTK Savio Moreira SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped yet another Road to the Knockout player into Squad Building Challenges. This time around, it’s PSV’s Brazilian winger Savio Moreira. The 18-year-old has had limited appearances thus far, but that hardly matters for a card with an upgrade path dependent on team play. PSV has yet to lose a game in the Europa League, so this definitely is a card worth considering. Here’s how to unlock his new 85 OVR card in FUT.

RTTK Savio Moreira SBC requirements

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to build a single starting lineup. The good news is that it doesn’t require any chemistry, so building it shouldn’t be too expensive. Here are the requirements:

Brazil players – Min. 1

85 OVR or higher players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Starting players – 11

RTTK Savio Moreira Solutions

This SBC should come in at right around 25,000 Coins or so depending on how the market is looking when you’re building your lineup. Remember, there’s no chemistry for this one, so you can simply use your leftover fodder to build this relatively easily. Here’s a solution to help you out.

GK Neto (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

CB John Stones (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Strangely, this SBC is currently set to expire on January 20, 2023. That is likely an error on EA’s part and will be corrected to October 19 soon. These SBCs are generally available for a week, not 100 days, so we expect this to be changed quickly.