FIFA 23: How to complete Süper Lig Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

The Squad Foundations challenges continue in FIFA 23, as three new cards can now be obtained in Football Ultimate Team. All three are from the Süper Lig, the top association in Turkey. So, who are the players that are available for this challenge, and how can you get these cards? Let’s take a look at what you will need to do.

How to complete Süper Lig Squad Foundations Objectives challenge

There are three players from the Süper Lig that are up for grabs in this challenge: Trabzonspor RB Bruno Peres, Karagumruk CB Davide Biraschi, and Kasimpasa CAM Yunus Malli. Here’s a look at all three cards:

Bruno Peres

Davide Biraschi

Yunus Malli

Now, here’s a look at the four objectives for this challenge:

Supreme Assists – Assist four goals using players from Süper Lig in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 82 OVR Bruno Peres) Super Goals – Score 10 goals using players from Süper Lig in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is Gold Pack) Match after Match – Play 20 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from Süper Lig in your starting squad (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Win 8 – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) having at least seven players from Süper Lig in your starting squad (reward is 83 OVR Davide Biraschi)

Complete all five, and you will receive the 83 OVR Yunus Malli card.

There are no overall restrictions for this challenge, but you will need to use Süper Lig players across the lineup. You’ll need at least seven in the starting lineup to get the third and fourth objectives done, and it certainly wouldn’t hurt to stack the attacker and midfielder slots to get the first and second ones done. Players like 87 OVR Mauro Icardi, 84 OVR Emre Mor, Dries Mertens, and Edin Visca can help get you past the finish line.

This challenge is slated to end on January 20, 2023.