FIFA 23: How to complete Squad Foundations Emre Mor Objectives challenge

On November 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team continued its release of Squad Foundations cards. These cards typically feature players that are not in the major associations, but can still pack a punch. A new 84 OVR card of Fenerbahce RW Emre Mor is now available, and can be obtained just by completing Objectives in FUT. So, what exactly needs to be done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Squad Foundations Emre Mor Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge, FIFA players will need to complete five objectives. All of these objectives must be done within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Managerial Masterpiece is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must construct a team given a number of different player restrictions. We’ll get to those restrictions in just a minute.

First, here’s a look at the Objectives for this challenge:

Win 7 – Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece using a Starting 11 of Süper Lig players (reward is Two Players Pack) Score 20 – Score 20 goals using Süper Lig players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player) Super Assist – Assist 10 goals using Süper Lig players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Gold Pack) Cross the Continents – Assist with a Cross using Süper Lig players in three separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Balanced Player – Score and assist using Süper Lig players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (reward is Two Rare Gold Players Pack)

Get all five, and you will receive the 84 OVR Mor card.

Here are the restrictions for the Managerial Masterpiece:

Team Overall Rating: Max. 80 OVR

Max. 80 OVR 88+ OVR players: Max. 1

Max. 1 Bronze players: Exactly 0

Exactly 0 Loan players: Max. 1

Since most of the Gold base Süper Lig players fall in the 75-80 OVR category, it shouldn’t be too hard to meet the 80 OVR maximum requirement. Some higher-end options include 87 OVR Out of Position Mauro Icardi, 84 OVR Dries Mertens, RM Edin Visca, and CDM Lucas Torreira.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 20, 2023.