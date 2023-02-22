FIFA 23: How to complete the Andras Schafer Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Thanks to the last February weekly reset, those in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team can now complete a brand new Silver Stars Objectives challenge that rewards a 70 OVR Andras Schafer. It is a UEFA Europa League Road to the Final card and requires players to knock out three simple challenges before the objective disappears after the next reset. Here is everything you need to do to unlock Andras Schafer’s latest card in FIFA 23.

How to complete Schafer Silver Stars challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like past Silver Stars Objectives challenges, you must accomplish a list of milestones in the game’s Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge. The mode will not affect the contracts of your players nor will it count toward your overall record. That said, your squad in the friendlies can only be complied of Silver cards — so choose your players wisely. Once your team is put together, the Silver Lounge can be found in Ultimate Team’s Play Online tab.

You can find all required objectives for the 70 OVR Andras Schafer Silver Stars challenge below.

Win 3 : Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge Reward: 150 XP

: Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge Score 8 : Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge

: Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge Assist 6: Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly Silver Lounge

Aside from Schafer, there is also a total of 600 XP to be had from completing all three objectives. The weekly reset has also delivered a batch of valuable Team of the Week cards, with the Week 17 squad being available in packs for a limited-time. This includes a 93 OVR Kevin Bruyne as well as an 88 OVR Ciro Immobile.

The Andras Schafer Silver Stars challenge will expire on March 1, so be sure to obtain the card and its XP offerings before time runs out.