FIFA 23: How to complete Flashback Leonardo Spinazzola SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 19, EA Sports continued its celebration of the ongoing major tournaments happening in Europe. This time, they’re actually flashing back to a Europa League final of yesteryear by dropping a new Flashback version of Roma FC’s star wingback Leonardo Spinazzola. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your squad.

How to complete Flashback Leonardo Spinazzola SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flashback Spinazzola requires three different squads to complete. They all come with different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while you’re working through them.

Here are all three sets of requirements:

Italy

Starting players – 11

Players from Italy – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Reward – Gold Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Solutions

This SBC is coming in at right around 185,000 Coins at the time of this writing. That’s a solid chunk of change for a leftback, even if he does have a 4-star weak foot and skill moves. It’s also important to remember that, unlike someone like RTTF Moussa Diaby, this card will not upgrade if Roma keeps winning in its current campaign. On top of that, we don’t have a Swaps program currently running to give you easy access to cheap fodder. We would probably give this one a pass, but here are some solutions if you do decide to complete it. There’s no chemistry for these solutions, so you can put these players in your lineup in any order.

Italy

CDM Emile Hojberg (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Jonathan Tah (82 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

CDM Bryan Cristante (80 OVR)

GK Dominik Livakovic (80 OVR)

GK Andrea Consigli (80 OVR)

CDM Maximilian Arnold (80 OVR)

ST Joselu (80 OVR)

CB Victor Lindelof (80 OVR)

Top Form

CAM Julian Brandt (82 OVR)

RB Carvajal (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (84 OVR)

CM Matteo Kovacic (84 OVR)

RW Marcos Asensio (83 OVR)

CM De Paul (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (84 OVR)

LB TOTW Guerreiro (85 OVR)

Serie A

ST Victor Osimhen (83 OVR)

CAM TOTW Teji Savanier (87 OVR)

RM TOTW Canales (87 OVR)

CDM TOTW Rodri (88 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

GK TOTW David Soria (87 OVR)

ST TOTW Jonathan David (87 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This Squad Building Challenge will expire on February 26.