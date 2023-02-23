FIFA 23: How to complete UEFA Champions League MOTM Marcel Halstenberg SBC – Requirements and solutions

On February 23, EA Sports released a new Champions League Man of the Match into Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23, but this one is a bit puzzling. EA has given the award to Marcel Halstenberg, who did pick up an assist for RB Leipzig in its draw with Manchester City. That said, his fellow defender Josko Gvardiol scored the goal and it was Man City winger Riyad Mahrez that opened the scoring on the other side. Halstenberg certainly had a solid game, but it does seem like EA is doing what it can to not give us a player who would fit the current meta. That aside, here’s how to complete Halstenberg’s SBC.

All UCL MOTM Marcel Halstenberg SBC requirements

MOTM Halstenberg requires two different squads to complete. These all come with different requirements you’ll need to keep in mind while you’re working through them.

Here are both sets of requirements:

Germany

Starting players – 11

German players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Reward – Gold Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Solutions

Above we mentioned that EA Sports seemingly didn’t want to take a player from this UCL tie that would fit the current meta and the price reflects that. Even compared to yesterday’s UCL Rodrygo, Halstenberg is cheap at right around 45,000 Coins. Halstenberg’s MOTM card isn’t terrible, but there are equally cheap, arguably better options in the Bundesliga that are also tradeable, making him a bit pointless. That said, if you’re a massive RB Leipzig fan and have to have him, here are some solutions. Keep in mind these SBCs have no chemistry requirements, so you can toss these players into the squad however you like.

Germany

CM Merino (83 OVR)

CM Hector Herrera (80 OVR)

CM Remo Freuler (80 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Ochoa (80 OVR)

CM Hans Vanaken (80 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (82 OVR)

GK Dominik Livakovic (80 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (82 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (80 OVR)

CM Jordan Henderson (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

ST Gaetan Laborde (81 OVR)

CM Stanilas Lobotka (81 OVR)

CAM Jonas Hofmann (81 OVR)

CB Leonardo Bonucci (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (83 OVR)

ST Taremi (81 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CAM Mario Pasalic (81 OVR)

CAM Henrikh Mkhitaryan (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on March 2.