FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Eric Bailly SBC – Requirements and solutions

A new set of Winter Wildcards arrived in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team on December 30. On top of those cards inserted into packs, a fresh Squad Building Challenge also went live. This SBC features an 87 OVR card OM defender Eric Bailly. So, how can you add 87 OVR Bailly to your collection in FIFA 23? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus the cost and a set of solutions for the Ligue 1-based defender.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Ahmed Musa Objectives challenge

How to complete Winter Wildcards Bailly SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 3-5-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 70,000 Coins. It’s quite the upgrade for Bailly, at least compared to his 76 OVR base item in FUT. Each major attribute received a boost of at least ten or greater. For a center back, Bailly possesses good Pace, to go along with strong Defense and Physical stats. This Winter Wildcard should be a nice add to many squads.

Here’s a look at a solution:

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

TOTW CAM Martin Odegaard (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 13.