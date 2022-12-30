FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Ahmed Musa Objectives challenge

It’s a new week, and that means a new Objectives challenge in FIFA 23. A new Winter Wildcards card is available via Objectives, and this one should get plenty of attention. An 86 OVR card of former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is now in Football Ultimate Team, and this card has some fantastic stats. 86 OVR Musa possesses 83 Shooting, 85 Dribbling, and a fully maxed out Pace attribute. So, how can you add this card to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Ahmed Musa Objectives challenge

In order to complete this Winter Wildcards challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in either Squad Battles or Rivals. This means that this challenge can be done solely through offline play, online, or a mix.

The four objectives are as follows:

Score 8 – Score eight goals using Forwards (CF/LF/RF/LW/RW/ST) in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player Pack and 300 XP) Assist 5 – Assist five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and XP) Minimum Requirements – Score using players with min. 80 SHO in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Two Rare Gold Players Pack and 300 XP) Win 7 – Win seven Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR Musa.

This is a fantastic card to add to the FUT collection, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to get. Aside from winning seven games, each objective is relatively straightforward. Just make sure to use forwards that have at least 80 SHO, as that will essentially make progress towards two of the four.

This challenge is slated to expire on January 6.