FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Maxim Gullit SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 continued the Winter Wildcards promo with a brand new Squad Building Challenge. A new 86 OVR card of budding Dutch youngster Maxim Gullit is now out in Football Ultimate Team, and can be obtained by completing this new SBC. So, how can you get 86 OVR Gullit, a midfielder that possesses CB and CF secondary positions? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Gullit SBC

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. The lineup, which is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins. It’s a bit of a high price for an 86 OVR midfielder, but this card does possess the coveted 5-star Weak Foot attribute. 86 OVR Gullit is well-balanced, as this item also has solid defensive attributes and can be used as a CB thanks to alternative positions. This Winter Wildcards item is a significant upgrade from Gullit’s 60 OVR base card.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

CB Stefan dr Vrij (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 12.