FIFA 23: How to complete Icon Jairzinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Icon Squad Building Challenge on December 28. This one should shake up the meta, as a 90 OVR card “The Hurricane” Jairzinho is now available in Football Ultimate Team. One of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time, this card will be in high demand. But, it will also cost quite a bit. So, how can you add Jairzinho to your team? Let’s take a look.

Related: Every Star Gallery reward in FIFA 23

How to complete Jairzinho SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Icon SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete nine different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player quality – Exactly Silver

The Hurricane

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

86-Rated Squad (x2)

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 1,000,000 Coins. It’s an extremely steep price, but Jairzinho is one of the best attackers that can be had at this stage of the game.

The first two are rather simple, but here’s a look at some potential solutions for the main three parts of this SBC:

The Hurricane

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

Top-notch

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

TOTW CAM Martin Odegaard (86 OVR)

86-Rated Squad (x2)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (87 OVR)

CM Leon Goretzka (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 28.