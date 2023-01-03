FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Noah Fadiga SBC – Requirements and solutions

The latest FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge officially dropped into FUT on January 3. New players should be all over this challenge, as it features a primary reward in Stade Brestois 29’s Noah Fadiga. This 86 OVR card has some fantastic stats, and should be a force for both new teams and those who need to round out the bench. So, how can you get 86 OVR Noah Fadiga? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some helpful solutions that will make this cheap to complete.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Fadiga SBC

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-4-2 [2] formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 15,000 Coins. This Fadiga card has incredible offensive stats, highlighted by 85 Shooting, 86 Dribbling, 92 Pace, and a 5-star Weak Foot rating. At only 15,000 Coins, this seems like a great challenge to do, especially for those who just started a FUT team over the past few weeks.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Nick Pope (81 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Olivier Giroud (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 17.