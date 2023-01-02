FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Jonjoe Kenny SBC – Requirements and solutions

On January 2, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 rolled on with the Winter Wildcards promotion. A new Winter Wildcards card is the prize for this SBC, and it’s an 87 OVR player item of Hertha Berlin back Jonjoe Kenny. While this card doesn’t possess great Skill Moves or Weak Foot attributes, it does have solid defensive stats and fantastic 91 Pace. So, how can you get 87 OVR Jonjoe Kenny? Let’s take a look at the requirements, plus some solutions that should be of help.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Jean-Ricner Bellegarde SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Winter Wildcards Kenny SBC

There are two sets of lineups that need to be completed, in order to get 87 OVR Winter Wildcards Kenny. The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Expect this challenge to cost about 55,000-60,000 Coins. Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

England

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Mikel Merino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 16.