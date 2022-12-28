FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Noble Okello SBC – Requirements and solutions

The latest FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge features a midfielder from Toronto FC in the MLS. An 85 OVR player item of Noble Okello is now available, giving Football Ultimate Team users a chance to fill out that MLS-themed squad. So, how can you obtain the new Okello card. Here’s a look at the requirements for this SBC, plus a set of solutions that should be of assistance.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Okello SBC

To complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, FIFA players will need to complete just one lineup. The lineup, which is set to the 4-4-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

84+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 15,000-20,000 Coins. For a relatively cheap midfielder, this card doesn’t possess outstanding stats but can be used as an effective defensive sub. Plus, the 83 Pace and 4-star Weak Foot makes this card a rather intriguing option. If you have 15,000 Coins to spare, there’s really little harm in doing this Squad Building Challenge.

Here’s a look at a solution:

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 11.