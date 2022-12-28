FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Felix Passlack Silver Stars Objectives challenge

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo rolls on, as the latest Silver Stars Objectives challenge features an item from this promo as the main reward. FIFA players can now attempt to obtain a 74 OVR player item of Dortmund RM Felix Passlack, one with 3-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot. So, what will you need to do in order to get this new Felix Passlack card and it to your FUT collection? Let’s take a closer look at the challenge.

How to complete Felix Passlack Silver Stars challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Winter Wildcards Felix Passlack:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP, a Winter Wildcard Token, and the untradeable 74 OVR Felix Passlack player item.

This challenge will expire on January 4.