FIFA 23: How to complete Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford SBC – Requirements and solutions

On December 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team dropped yet another Winter Wildcards SBC into FUT. This time, it’s English defender Reece Oxford getting the boost. He’s also being position-switched to CDM, which means some of his stats have gotten a massive increase. If you need a new Bundesliga player in your team with solid links to the Premier League, Oxford might just be your man. Let’s take a look at how to get him.

How to complete Winter Wildcards Reece Oxford SBC

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to put together a single lineup. As with most player SBCs in FIFA 23, Oxford’s doesn’t have a chemistry requirement, making things a bit simpler. Here are the requirements for this SBC:

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

86 and Higher OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC will run you right around 35,000 Coins. That’s pretty cheap in the grand scheme of things and Oxford does have some nice stats for the position. You can also switch him out to right back, giving you an extra bit of utility. He’s not perfect out there, but he can do the job for a Bundesliga side, especially if you pair him with some of the other Winter Wildcards players coming out. Here’s how to get him.

LM Ivan Perisic (84 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

LM Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

CB Azpilicueta (82 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

This SBC expires on January 10.