FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Joao Palhinha SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 12, EA Sports released another World Cup Path to Glory player item. This one is obtainable via a Squad Building Challenge, and it features an 87 OVR card of Portugal national team and Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha as the main reward. So, how can you add this defensive specialist to your FUT team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Path to Glory Palhinha SBC

To complete this World Cup Path to Glory SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Portugal

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 110,000-120,000 Coins. It’s a high price, but Portugal does have a solid shot to do well in the 2022 World Cup. That will boost Palhinha’s stats, ones that already include 4-star Weak Foot, 88 Defending, and 93 Physical.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Portugal

TOTW CM Antonio Candreva (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Premier League

TOTW RW Carlos Vela (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 19.