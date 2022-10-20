FIFA 23: How to complete POTM Lionel Messi SBC – Requirements and solutions

The Ligue 1 Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge dropped on October 20, and it features one of the league’s iconic figures. PSG attacker/midfielder Lionel Messi is the recipient of the reward, and a new 92 OVR card of the superstar is now available in Football Ultimate Team. So, how can you get 92 OVR Messi? Let’s go over the requirements, plus some solutions.

How to complete POTM Messi SBC

To complete this Player of the Month SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

PSG

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

88+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 850,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

PSG

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

Argentina

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Ligue 1

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Top Form

TOTW ST Olivier Giroud (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

CB Leonardi Bonucci (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (89 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (89 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (89 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on November 21.