FIFA 23: How to complete Zakaria Aboukhlal Silver Stars Objectives challenge

In addition to a reset of the Team of the Week, a new FIFA 23 Silver Stars challenge went live on February 15. The primary reward for the Silver Stars Objectives challenge is a 74 OVR Team of the Week card of speedy Toulouse FC RW Zakaria Aboukhlal. Not to mention, this challenge also includes the opportunity to add two more Future Stars Swaps Tokens. So, how can you get this card? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Aboukhlal Silver Stars challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Team of the Week Aboukhlal:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Future Stars Swap Token & 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (rewards are Future Stars Swap Token & 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Zakaria Aboukhlal player item. Team of the Week Aboukhlal possesses 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes, very strong for a 74 OVR card..

This challenge will expire on February 22. Users can also obtain a Swap Token for completing all three Objectives.