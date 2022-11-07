FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs

Now this is Ultimate.

Image via EA Sports

As made public earlier in 2022, FIFA 23 will be the final EA Sports simulation football game under the FIFA banner. For 2023, the franchise will be re-named EA Sports FC, sans the official FIFA branding. Considering that this is the last game under the FIFA name, it’s fitting that EA released a special soundtrack for FIFA 23, entitled the Ultimate Soundtrack. This soundtrack includes songs that became quite popular by FIFA players in previous years. So, which songs made the Ultimate Soundtrack? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs

Here’s the full list of the Ultimate Soundtrack that will be inserted into FIFA 23:

Band NameTrack
Ana Tijoux1977
AuroraConqueror
AviciiThe Nights
BannersShine a Light
BastileSend Them Off!
Billie EilishYou Should See Me in a Crown
Bloc PartyHelicopter
BlurSong 2
Bob Moses, RACTearing Me Up
Bomba EstereoSoy Yo
Buraka Som SistemaKalemba (Wegue – Wegue)
CaesarsJerk It Out
Catfish and the BottlemenCocoon
Damian MarleyWelcome to Jamrock
DigitalismPogo
Fatboy SlimThe Rockafeller Skank
Foster the PeopleCall it What You Want
Glass AnimalsHeat Waves
Imagine DragonsOn Top of the World
John NewmanLove Me Again
JonsiAround Us
JungleBusy Earnin’
KaleoWay Down We Go
KasabianClub Foot
Louis the Child (ft. K. Flay)It’s Strange
LSDGenius
Major Lazer (ft. J Balvin and El Alfa)Que Calor
MGMTKids
Mike SnowPaddling Out
MobyBodyrock
MuseSupermassive Black Hole
Peter, Bjorn, and JohnYoung Folks
Portugal, The ManLive in the Moment
Rosalia and OzunaYo X Ti, Tu X Mi
Saint MotelMy Type
Sam SparroBlack & Gold
SmallpoolsDreaming
Sofi Tukker (ft. Nervo, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno)Best Friend
TeddybearsCobrastyle
TribalistasJa Sei Namorar

Now, we should note that 100 songs were selected as part of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack. However, the ones listed above will be tracks that will be a part of the game. The other songs will be a part of the Ultimate Soundtrack list on Spotify, but not be in the game.

These songs will be added into FIFA 23 as part of a title update on November 9. This update will also add the World Cup features into the game.

