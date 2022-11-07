FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs
Now this is Ultimate.
As made public earlier in 2022, FIFA 23 will be the final EA Sports simulation football game under the FIFA banner. For 2023, the franchise will be re-named EA Sports FC, sans the official FIFA branding. Considering that this is the last game under the FIFA name, it’s fitting that EA released a special soundtrack for FIFA 23, entitled the Ultimate Soundtrack. This soundtrack includes songs that became quite popular by FIFA players in previous years. So, which songs made the Ultimate Soundtrack? Let’s take a look.
Related: How to do a Power Shot in FIFA 23
FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs
Here’s the full list of the Ultimate Soundtrack that will be inserted into FIFA 23:
|Band Name
|Track
|Ana Tijoux
|1977
|Aurora
|Conqueror
|Avicii
|The Nights
|Banners
|Shine a Light
|Bastile
|Send Them Off!
|Billie Eilish
|You Should See Me in a Crown
|Bloc Party
|Helicopter
|Blur
|Song 2
|Bob Moses, RAC
|Tearing Me Up
|Bomba Estereo
|Soy Yo
|Buraka Som Sistema
|Kalemba (Wegue – Wegue)
|Caesars
|Jerk It Out
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|Cocoon
|Damian Marley
|Welcome to Jamrock
|Digitalism
|Pogo
|Fatboy Slim
|The Rockafeller Skank
|Foster the People
|Call it What You Want
|Glass Animals
|Heat Waves
|Imagine Dragons
|On Top of the World
|John Newman
|Love Me Again
|Jonsi
|Around Us
|Jungle
|Busy Earnin’
|Kaleo
|Way Down We Go
|Kasabian
|Club Foot
|Louis the Child (ft. K. Flay)
|It’s Strange
|LSD
|Genius
|Major Lazer (ft. J Balvin and El Alfa)
|Que Calor
|MGMT
|Kids
|Mike Snow
|Paddling Out
|Moby
|Bodyrock
|Muse
|Supermassive Black Hole
|Peter, Bjorn, and John
|Young Folks
|Portugal, The Man
|Live in the Moment
|Rosalia and Ozuna
|Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi
|Saint Motel
|My Type
|Sam Sparro
|Black & Gold
|Smallpools
|Dreaming
|Sofi Tukker (ft. Nervo, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno)
|Best Friend
|Teddybears
|Cobrastyle
|Tribalistas
|Ja Sei Namorar
Now, we should note that 100 songs were selected as part of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack. However, the ones listed above will be tracks that will be a part of the game. The other songs will be a part of the Ultimate Soundtrack list on Spotify, but not be in the game.
These songs will be added into FIFA 23 as part of a title update on November 9. This update will also add the World Cup features into the game.