As made public earlier in 2022, FIFA 23 will be the final EA Sports simulation football game under the FIFA banner. For 2023, the franchise will be re-named EA Sports FC, sans the official FIFA branding. Considering that this is the last game under the FIFA name, it’s fitting that EA released a special soundtrack for FIFA 23, entitled the Ultimate Soundtrack. This soundtrack includes songs that became quite popular by FIFA players in previous years. So, which songs made the Ultimate Soundtrack? Let’s take a look.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack – Full list of songs

Here’s the full list of the Ultimate Soundtrack that will be inserted into FIFA 23:

Band Name Track Ana Tijoux 1977 Aurora Conqueror Avicii The Nights Banners Shine a Light Bastile Send Them Off! Billie Eilish You Should See Me in a Crown Bloc Party Helicopter Blur Song 2 Bob Moses, RAC Tearing Me Up Bomba Estereo Soy Yo Buraka Som Sistema Kalemba (Wegue – Wegue) Caesars Jerk It Out Catfish and the Bottlemen Cocoon Damian Marley Welcome to Jamrock Digitalism Pogo Fatboy Slim The Rockafeller Skank Foster the People Call it What You Want Glass Animals Heat Waves Imagine Dragons On Top of the World John Newman Love Me Again Jonsi Around Us Jungle Busy Earnin’ Kaleo Way Down We Go Kasabian Club Foot Louis the Child (ft. K. Flay) It’s Strange LSD Genius Major Lazer (ft. J Balvin and El Alfa) Que Calor MGMT Kids Mike Snow Paddling Out Moby Bodyrock Muse Supermassive Black Hole Peter, Bjorn, and John Young Folks Portugal, The Man Live in the Moment Rosalia and Ozuna Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi Saint Motel My Type Sam Sparro Black & Gold Smallpools Dreaming Sofi Tukker (ft. Nervo, The Knocks, and Alisa Ueno) Best Friend Teddybears Cobrastyle Tribalistas Ja Sei Namorar

Now, we should note that 100 songs were selected as part of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Soundtrack. However, the ones listed above will be tracks that will be a part of the game. The other songs will be a part of the Ultimate Soundtrack list on Spotify, but not be in the game.

These songs will be added into FIFA 23 as part of a title update on November 9. This update will also add the World Cup features into the game.