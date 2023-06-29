Final Fantasy 16 – Bomb King Location & How To Defeat

Bombs are a fan favorite among Final Fantasy games, and these explosive foes have been wreaking havoc in the arena since Final Fantasy 2. In Final Fantasy 16, players finally get a chance to take revenge on the Bomb King for all the bombs that exploded before getting killed. The Bomb King is a Notorious Mark players can grab on the Hunting Board once they’ve started the Weird Science Side Quest in the Hideout. Still, finding and defeating this fiery creature won’t be easy.

Here is everything you’ll need to know about the Bomb King in Final Fantasy 16, and how to defeat it.

Final Fantasy 16: Bomb King Notorious Mark Guide

Unlocks: Out of the Shadow Main Quest

Side quest required: Weird Science Side Quest

Rank: B

Level: 33

Rewards: 11250 Gil and 20 Renown

Final Fantasy 16: Bomb King Location

Teleport to the Dragon’s Aery Obelisk, which will spawn Clive in the east-center region of the map. From there, head southeast past the Dragon’s Aery and into The Imperial Chase. Up the narrow passage is a round area where the Bomb King will spawn during the Weird Science Side quest.

Final Fantasy 16: How to Defeat The Bomb King

The Bomb King doesn’t have a Will Gauge. The good side is you can damage its health bar immediately. On the less bright side, none of its deadly attacks can be interrupted, so you’ll rely solely on dodging and staying away from danger.

