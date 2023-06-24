Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most linear games in the series. Players are funneled down a fairly straight path with very little wiggle room for exploration or side activities. However, there are options to branch off, allowing players to gather new items and end up with differing builds from others. Most of this comes down to crafting with materials gained in the field and how they’re used. In this guide, we’ve listed every crafting material in the game, where they’re found, and what they’re used for to help give all players a leg up on progression.

All Crafting Materials & Where to Find Them in Final Fantasy 16

In this section, we’ve explained all the crafting materials in Final Fantasy 16 and where they can be found in the game. Where possible, we’ve also outlined what those crafting materials are used for since some have a very specific purpose.

How to Get Bloody Hide

Bloody Hide is an item drop from wolf-like enemies and animals in Final Fantasy 16. It can be found in almost every area of the game with non-human enemies, and it can drop from side quests or boss fights. It’s used in all sorts of crafting recipes and is worth seeking out from enemies when players have the time so they can always have the most powerful weapons possible.

How to Get Clouded Eye in Final Fantasy 16

Clouded Eye is a rare resource that will only drop from harpy enemies spawned by Benedikta/Garuda. There are several boss fights against harpy enemies early on in the game, and one opportunity to fight about ten of them in an open field before the Garuda boss fight. Farming Clouded Eye will make it possible to craft new weapons and upgrade them to be much more powerful.

How to Get Dragon Talon in Final Fantasy 16

Dragon Talon is a rare resource in Final Fantasy 16 that players can only get by defeating dragons. The game has multiple dragon fights, most of which are scripted, so players should have a decent supply of Dragon Talon throughout the story. To farm for more, seek out the optional dragon fights in the world, which can be found by exploring every area and tackling every side quest.

How to Get Gil Bugs in Final Fantasy 16

Gil Bugs are a reward from quests in Final Fantasy 16. They can be sold to vendors for a good chunk of Gil, allowing players to buy other crafting materials and weapons. The only places we’ve managed to acquire Gil Bugs from are as spoils from quests. We haven’t even found any in the chests that litter the world.

How to Get Gnarled Scale in Final Fantasy 16

Players can only get Gnarled Scale by defeating Fafnir in Final Fantasy 16. This crafting material is a specific loot drop from an early game mini-boss. The fight is one of the first examples of an enemy that reacts to every attack the player can make, and it’s tough. Once acquired, the Gnarled Scale can be used to craft the Longsword and upgrade it and the Traveler’s Bands to +1. The Longsword is a good upgrade early on in the game, so it’s worth crafting to bridge the gap in damage dealt by enemies before better weapons become available.

How to Get Imperial Link

Imperial Link is a crafting resource that will only drop from human Imperial Soldier enemies. It can also be found in some chests in the right areas where these enemies are located, but battles are the best source. It’s used as a core component when crafting new armor for Clive. This armor is stronger than most and is worth reinforcing to give Clive an edge in battle.

How to Get Magicked Ash in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find Magicked Ash by defeating magical enemies and plant-like foes in the world or by picking it up as they explore new locations. This crafting material is a natural resource that strange plants and bugs tend to drop. However, it will also appear in item drops around the world, as well as in loot pools after defeating enemies like the Chirada. It’s used as a resource in crafting almost all the armor Clive can wear, so it’s worth farming it when possible.

How to Get Meteorite in Final Fantasy 16

Players will find Meteorite pretty much everywhere in Final Fantasy 16. It’s an extremely common reward from side quests and battles, with a lot of monsters dropping it when defeated too. Meteorite, like many crafting materials, will also appear in chests hidden around the world, so it’s worth exploring to find as many as possible. Finally, Meteorite is one of the few resources that can be purchased from vendors. It costs 1,000 Gil per Meteorite and will only be unlocked after defeating Garuda.

How to Get Minotaur Mane

Minotaur Mane can only be obtained by killing Minotaurs in Final Fantasy 16. Its core use is to allow Clive to craft the Gaia Blade, a powerful weapon that’s even stronger than Stormcry, a weapon crafted from a piece of Garuda.

How to Get Sharp Fang in Final Fantasy 16

Sharp Fang can be found as a reward from fights, side quests, and in chests in Final Fantasy 16. It’s a common crafting material used in crafting many pieces of armor and weapons. The best way to farm it is to explore the world and look in chests while battling every enemy possible. Most enemies drop Sharp Fang, so players should be rolling in it before long.

How to Get Steelsilk in Final Fantasy 16

Players can get Steelsilk by killing armored human enemies in Final Fantasy 16. Armored soldiers most commonly drop it but it can also be found in chests pocketing the world. It’s used to craft many of the pieces of armor that Clive will need across the 35-40 hour playtime.

How to Get Valley Madder in Final Fantasy 16

Valley Madder is a common crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 that can mostly be gathered as spoils from side quests or in chests. Most of the Valley Madder we’ve come across has been awarded to us for winning battles in the sandbox areas of the game world, though a few chests tucked away in the corners of these areas also house them. Check every nook and cranny, and take on every optional fight or side quest to farm as much of it as possible.

How to Get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

Wind Shard can only be obtained by defeating Garuda. It can’t be farmed and serves one purpose in Final Fantasy 16, to be used to craft Stormcry, a powerful sword that’s built to work alongside Garuda’s Eikon powers.

How to Get Wyrrite in Final Fantasy 16

Wyrrite can be awarded from battles, found in chests, and gained by completing quests in Final Fantasy 16. This is a very common crafting material that most players won’t struggle to find. It often appears in open areas as marked item drops for Clive to gather as he explores the main path. However, the best way to farm Wyrrite is by fighting enemies and completing quests.

How to Farm Crafting Materials in Final Fantasy 16

To farm crafting materials in Final Fantasy 16, players need to leave the main questline to tackle side quests, kill every enemy possible, explore all sandbox regions of the world thoroughly, and investigate each shop when its stock is updated. While there’s a certain amount of crafting materials to be gained from hammering out the main missions in the game, there are more on offer from the side quests that pop up now and then and even the world itself.

We gathered most of our crafting materials by keeping an eye out, completing every side quest, and exploring every sandbox area of the world when given a chance. This means using the local map to ensure every option path has been explored. If a map isn’t available, looking around to see if there are any extra enemies to kill or items to pick up is the next best thing. Finally, it’s worth returning to areas with vendors to see what they offer each time stock is updated. Most will have crafting resources for sale, and by battling every optional enemy, players should have more than they need to buy them all. This will extend the time it takes to finish the game, but it will also help players push Clive’s level up faster and ensure he always has the best equipment possible from vendors and blacksmiths.

Is it Better to Buy or Craft Weapons in Final Fantasy 16?

We believe crafting weapons is better than buying them from vendors in Final Fantasy 16. This is because the game throws crafting materials at players, meaning they’re encouraged to use them. Spending all of Clive’s Gil on weapons that he could craft makes no sense. That’s why we will always opt to craft a weapon when possible instead of buying it. Crafting is always the best option unless there’s a dire need for a new, more powerful weapon in a pinch. If nothing else, it leaves all of Clive’s Gil free to purchase more in-game music.