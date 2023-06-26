Final Fantasy 16 – The Mageth Brothers Location & How To Defeat Them

Final Fantasy 16 offers players the chance to roleplay as bounty hunters with the inclusion of the Hunting Board and Notorious Marks. They marks out there range from tiny one-eyed bats to bands of outlaws like the Mageth Brothers. These guys are a pair of sturdy soldiers from the Iron Kingdom who just docked their ship in Rosaria. Since they are scaring travelers passing by, Clive must bring them down.

The Mageth Brothers Notorious Mark Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlock : Things Fall Apart Main Quest

: Things Fall Apart Main Quest Rank : A

: A Level : 38

: 38 Rewards: 16250 Gil and 30 Renown

Final Fantasy 16: The Mageth Brothers Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mageth Brothers are located in the Quietsands north of Port Isolde. To get there, teleport to the Port Isolde Obelisk and make for the Quietsands up north. The brothers will be hanging by the western beach.

How to Defeat The Mageth Brothers Notorious Mark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most Notorious Marks, hunting down the Mageth Brothers means three massive axes will be pointed your way. As such, dodging and parrying are key. Avoid taking damage because each hit will take a big chunk of health.

Related: Final Fantasy 17: Will There Be One?

Attack Description Counter Last Crusade One or all of the Mageth brothers will charge at Clive with his massive axe. Dodge to the side to avoid massive damage. Crea y Cwm Two brothers perform an axe swing simultaneously. Dodge backward to avoid double damage. Iron Gavel One brother swings his axe down on Clive. Parry this attack to create an opening. Alternatively, dodge to the sides.

The brothers only have access to one moveset at a time. When one of the brothers falls, they’ll move on to the second move. When only one brother is standing, he can only perform the last move.