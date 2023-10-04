Final Fantasy XIV: All Excitatron 6000 Loot Drops for Patch 6.5

For those who enjoy diving into dungeons with friends in Final Fantasy 14, the Excitratron 6000 can be an exciting activity. Still, it does take a bit of time to get these spawn because they’re connected to completing Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps.

When you do get an Excitatron 6000 portal to drop, make sure you have a full group working with you to conquer it and acquire the rewards inside of it. This guide covers all loot drops you can find when completing a Final Fantasy XIV Excitatron 6000 dungeon.

Every Loot Drop & Table in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000

Image via Square Enix

As stated before, the Excitatron 6000 is not an activity you can queue for in Final Fantasy XIV. Instead, it’s something that has the chance to appear if you happen to complete Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps. These have the chance to drop while completing any Discipline of Land profession in the Endwalker regions, which means you need a level 90 character. After looting one on a character, you’ll have to wait another 18 hours for one to reappear while harvesting. We can confirm there were some new additions to the Excitatron 6000 with Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.

These are all the Materia, Crafting Materials, and Special Rewards you can earn for completing stages of Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000. It’s important to note that the best rewards have the chance to appear deeper in the dungeon, so the further you progress, the more rewards you and your party can unlock.

While exploring the Excitatron 6000, there’s a chance your Final Fantasy XIV group will face off against incredibly powerful monsters, and these creatures each have unique loot drops tied to them, making them exciting encounters to overcome.

Dungeon Queen

These are all the items you could receive for defeating the Dungeon Queen in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.

Earth Cluster

Earth Crystal

Fire Cluster

Fire Crystal

Ice Cluster

Ice Crystal

Lightning Cluster

Lightning Crystal

Water Cluster

Water Crystal

Wind Cluster

Wind Crystal

Golden Supporter

These are all the items you might receive for defeating the Golden Supporter in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.

Earth Cluster

Earth Crystal

Fire Cluster

Fire Crystal

Gil

Ice Cluster

Ice Crystal

Lightning Cluster

Lightning Crystal

Water Cluster

Water Crystal

Wind Cluster

Wind Crystal

Rainbow Golem

These are all the items that could drop for defeating the Rainbow Golem in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.