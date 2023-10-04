Final Fantasy XIV: All Excitatron 6000 Loot Drops for Patch 6.5
Bring a party with you to tackle the Excitatron 6000 dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV, and this guide covers all the loot you can get.
For those who enjoy diving into dungeons with friends in Final Fantasy 14, the Excitratron 6000 can be an exciting activity. Still, it does take a bit of time to get these spawn because they’re connected to completing Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps.
When you do get an Excitatron 6000 portal to drop, make sure you have a full group working with you to conquer it and acquire the rewards inside of it. This guide covers all loot drops you can find when completing a Final Fantasy XIV Excitatron 6000 dungeon.
Every Loot Drop & Table in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000
As stated before, the Excitatron 6000 is not an activity you can queue for in Final Fantasy XIV. Instead, it’s something that has the chance to appear if you happen to complete Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps. These have the chance to drop while completing any Discipline of Land profession in the Endwalker regions, which means you need a level 90 character. After looting one on a character, you’ll have to wait another 18 hours for one to reappear while harvesting. We can confirm there were some new additions to the Excitatron 6000 with Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.
These are all the Materia, Crafting Materials, and Special Rewards you can earn for completing stages of Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000. It’s important to note that the best rewards have the chance to appear deeper in the dungeon, so the further you progress, the more rewards you and your party can unlock.
- Ametrine
- Archangel Wings
- Battledance Materia IX
- Battledance Materia X
- Cloth of Happiness
- Cracked Anthocluster
- Craftsman’s Command Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Command Materia X
- Craftsman’s Competence Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Competence Materia X
- Craftsman’s Cunning Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Cunning Materia X
- Eblan Alumen
- Exciting Dynamite
- Exciting Fiber
- Exciting Tonic
- Finality Orchestrion Roll
- Gatherer’s Grasp Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Grasp Materia X
- Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia X
- Gatherer’s Guile Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Guile Materia X
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Heavens’ Eye Materia X
- Horse Chestnut Log
- Moon Gel
- On Blade’s Edge Orchestrion Roll
- Palm Log
- Phrygian Gold Ore
- Piety Materia IX
- Piety Materia X
- Pixie Wings
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia X
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia X
- Raw Ametrine
- Resplendent Feather
- Royal Lunatender
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia X
- Savage Might Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia X
- Sungold Firesand
- Sweet Lawn Ornament
- White Lace Parasol
While exploring the Excitatron 6000, there’s a chance your Final Fantasy XIV group will face off against incredibly powerful monsters, and these creatures each have unique loot drops tied to them, making them exciting encounters to overcome.
Dungeon Queen
These are all the items you could receive for defeating the Dungeon Queen in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.
- Earth Cluster
- Earth Crystal
- Fire Cluster
- Fire Crystal
- Ice Cluster
- Ice Crystal
- Lightning Cluster
- Lightning Crystal
- Water Cluster
- Water Crystal
- Wind Cluster
- Wind Crystal
Golden Supporter
These are all the items you might receive for defeating the Golden Supporter in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.
- Earth Cluster
- Earth Crystal
- Fire Cluster
- Fire Crystal
- Gil
- Ice Cluster
- Ice Crystal
- Lightning Cluster
- Lightning Crystal
- Water Cluster
- Water Crystal
- Wind Cluster
- Wind Crystal
Rainbow Golem
These are all the items that could drop for defeating the Rainbow Golem in Final Fantasy XIV’s Excitatron 6000.
- Battledance Materia IX
- Battledance Materia X
- Craftsman’s Command Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Command Materia X
- Craftsman’s Competence Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Competence Materia X
- Craftsman’s Cunning Materia IX
- Craftsman’s Cunning Materia X
- Gatherer’s Grasp Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Grasp Materia X
- Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Guerdon Materia X
- Gatherer’s Guile Materia IX
- Gatherer’s Guile Materia X
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Piety Materia IX
- Piety Materia X
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia X
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia X
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia X
- Savage Might Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia X