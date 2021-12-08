For those looking to add more collections and items to their collection in Final Fantasy XIV, you have various pieces of content that you can complete to work your way through the game. A notable way you can earn some exclusives is through the Timeworn maps, and the Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps have been added to Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps in Final Fantasy XIV.

You won’t find Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Treasure Maps by exchanging currency with a vendor or completing numerous dungeons and trials. Instead, you can find them naturally in the Endwalker regions by using a Disciple of Land profession at 90. When you reach level 90, you can begin searching any of the resource nodes or fishing spots in Endwalker, and there’s a chance a treasure map could appear.

When you complete the treasure map, you can expect a mob of enemies to appear at the same level as the map. So you’ll want to make sure your character’s Disciple of War or Magic Job is at level 90 when participating in these.

If you do not have a Disciple of Land profession at level 90, you can always buy these from the marketboard from other players. The prices will vary based on the server you’re playing on and the frequency of how many others have posted them for sale.