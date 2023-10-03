Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5: All Minions & Mounts & How to Get Them

Every update for Final Fantasy XIV is a collector’s delight, as the development team comes up with new ideas for minions and mounts for players to earn. These items become available in several ways, scattered throughout the new content, tucked away in hidden places.

It can be difficult to track them all down, but we’ve been able to narrow down all locations to make it easier for you to seek them out. In this guide, we’re going to cover every new minion and mount you can get in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 and how you can get them.

Every Minion & Mount in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5

Image via Square Enix

Those who are prepared to hunt down the minions and mounts will be in various pieces of content for Final Fantasy XIV. It helps to have a diverse character who can complete multiple tasks, such as having a crafting profession leveled up to its maximum level, or have a combat character who is fully geared out, prepared to take on the toughest challenges the development team has thought up.

For Patch 6.5, the Final Fantasy XIV team created eight minions to track down and six mounts. The mounts will likely be more difficult to grab, but some content for the minions can be difficult. It never hurts to complete these activities with a full party of friends, and we’re still trying to track down some of these pieces. Here’s what we’ve gathered from every minion and mount you can find in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.

All Patch 6.5 Minions in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all of the minions you can find in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5, and where to get them. Minions are the creatures that follow your character around during combat, and you can leave them on your Island Scantionary to enjoy the beautiful sights.

All Patch 6.5 Minions in Final Fantasy XIV How to Get Them Hydaelyn Idol Still attempting to track down Kydonia Strolls 400 Faux Leaves Tourmaline Weapon Level 15 Reward for the PvP Battle Pass Vicarious Vacationer 4,000 Seafarer’s Cowries Wind-Up Forchenault Bonus Code for Eorzea Encyclopaedia Vol. 3 Wind-Up Golbez Main Story Quest Dungeon – The Lunar Subterrane Wind-Up Oschon Completing Thaleia Zofiark Idol Still attempting to track down

All Patch 6.5 Mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the mounts you can find in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5. Mounts are a faster mode of travel that makes exploring the game much easier with your character, and they’re a great way to show you achievements, and what you’ve accomplished in the game.