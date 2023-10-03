Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5: Growing Light – MSQ, Raids, Island Sanctuary, Mounts, & More

Patch 6.5 is on the way to Final Fantasy XIV. This significant patch is called Growing Light and introduces one of the larger pushes of content as we draw closer to the impending expansion, Dawntrail, set to release sometime in the summer of 2024.

Before we get there, there are plenty of things dropping when Growing Light launches on October 3, 2023. There are more Main Scenario Quests, several raids, more Island Sanctuary Content, additional mounts, minions, and much more. Here’s everything coming to Final Fantasy XIV’s Growing Light update for Patch 6.5.

All MSQs in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5

Image via Square Enix

There will be 7 MSQs added with Final Fantasy’s Patch 6.5 update. The full names of these quests have not been shared, but they start with Seeking The Light, the latest MSQ available, kicking off the significant story events happening. All players will need to make sure that their character has reached and completed The Dark Throne story in the MSQ to proceed to this section.

All Raids & Dungeons in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5

Image via Square Enix

There are multiple Raids and Dungeons unlocking for players in Patch 6.5 in Final Fantasy XIV. The significant ones include the third and final Alliance Raid Dungeon for the Myths of the Realm series, Thaleia. These are all the raids and dungeons unlocked in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.

Myths of the Realm, Part 3: Thaleia

The Lunar Subterrane Dungeon

The Abyssal Fracture Trial

Aloalo Island (Variant Dungeon, Patch 6.51)

Criterion Dungeon (Another Aloalo Island/Another Aloalo Island [Savage], Patch 6.51)

The Singularity Reactor (Unreal) Trial

Image via Square Enix

Another quest has unlocked with a good amount of coming to the Island Sanctuary. The quest, The Sweetest Thing, will be available to all Final Fantasy XIV players for Patch 6.5, but they will need to have progressed far enough with their Island Sanctuary to reach this content and to have completed An Ideal Marriage quest for it to appear, with additional items unlocking on the island. The maximum level of the Island Sanctuary has also increased from level 16 to 20. This comes with new gathering areas with new gathering points, materials, and additional structures to construct.

All Mounts & Minions in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5

Image via Square Enix

The final significant addition to Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 is the arrival of several minions and mounts to the game. These will be added through various content and serve as the final reward for every player’s several dungeons, raids, and Faux Leave rewards. We’ll add to how and where to get those items as we learn where they come from when Patch 6.5 officially launches.