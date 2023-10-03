Final Fantasy XIV: How To Get Colorful Carrotsol

Unlocking exclusive items and accessories for your character in Final Fantasy XIV can take a great deal of time to complete. There are multiple activities for you to work through as you play the game, and one of the more social aspects you can work towards is unlocking an item called the Colorful Carrotsol, an umbrella.

Although umbrellas don’t serve a huge function in Final Fantasy XIV, they are great for creating iconic pictures, and for use when you’re holding social events for your friends. This guide shares where you can find and unlock the Colorful Carrotsol umbrella in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Find The Colorful Carrotsol in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

For the Colorful Carrotsol, the only activity you need to focus on is relaxing and working on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV. The Colorful Carrotsol was added for the Patch 6.5 update for all players, but you can only grab the Colorful Carrotsol if you’ve unlocked the Island Sanctuary by reaching the end of the Endwalker expansion.

Your Island Sanctuary is your private location to relax, and enjoy the simpler things in life, like taking care of your livestock, catching rare animals, or tending to your crops. The Colorful Carrotsol is a specific item that you can unlock by turning in 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, which you can only earn on the island. This can take quite a bit of time to earn in Final Fantasy XIV, and progressing through the various activities and island levels you can unlock will be key to reaching this number. It also comes down to a great amount of patience and making small hurdles through the activities rather than going through huge jumps.

After you have enough Seafarer’s Cowries on your character, grab the Colorful Carrotsol from the available vendors on your Island Sanctuary, and equip your hard-earned item. You can now take it with you and use it anywhere with your Final Fantasy XIV, turning it into a wonderful accessory, rain or shine.