Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get The Defeatist Attitude Emote

Final Fantasy XIV is a massive game, and there are several things you can unlock for your character as you play the game. A popular series of items to unlock are emotes, and one of the more time-constraining emotes you can grab is The Defeatist Attitude.

Like many emotes, there’s only a specific way to unlock it, and this requires working through a particular activity with your character. Thankfully, you don’t have to devote too much time to it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get The Defeatist Attitude Emote in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Get The Defeatist Attitude Emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

Thankfully, the Defeatist Attitude Emote should be available for all Final Fantasy XIV players. However, it will only appear for a limited time. The reason for this is it’s apart of the Series 5 of the PvP season. You can find it on level five of the battle pass, and that means completing enough PvP matches to unlock it. After you win it, you won’t have to work through the battle pass anymore, unless you’re keen to unlock the other rewards on the track following the release of Patch 6.5.

However, you have until the next numbered update to grab this emote. This timeline typically takes several months, so you should have plenty of time when Final Fantasy XIV drops Patch 6.5, and you can work through the battle pass at your own rate. The next, significant update for Final Fantasy XIV will likely be Patch 6.6, but we don’t have an exact release date for it, but I’m expecting it to drop sometime in early 2024.

If you’re someone who prefers to avoid PvP, it never hurts to take some friends with you to compete. Plus, you can earn experience on the Seires 5 Battle Pass even by losing, so winning is not a nessecary requirement.

After you unlock the emote, you can freely add it to your Final Fantasy XIV character and use it at any time. There’s no added benefit to having this emote, other than having it in social activities, or being able to snap screenshots of your character with it. However, the appearance of the character does look rather down, so it might not be the picture you want to take with them.