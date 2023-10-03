Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get The Martial Artist Outfit

Final Fantasy XIV fashion is an integral aspect of Squre Enix’s massively multiplayer game, and taking time out of your day to work on it is always important. There are endless outfits to track down, and one you might be trying to find is the Martial Artist Outfit.

You’ll be able to track it down if you can find the correct resources and have the right help from others who can make stuff for your character. If you have the Job requirements on your character, you can likely create it yourself. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Martial Artist Outfit in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Find The Martial Artist Outfit in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

The outfit comes from the Master Weaver X book, which you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. You can acquire this item by spending 1,200 Fire Shards at the White Scrip Exchange, and then your character will be able to unlock the book. They will need to be at least level 640 in Weaver to use the book and understand the recipes in it. This was added for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.

This outfit has four core items: the Martial Artist’s Vest, the Martial Artist’s Slops, the Martial Artist’s Pumps, and the Martial Artist’s Sleeveless Vest. These items require similar resources, but they have some slight differences where you’ll have to track down different nodes to complete the entire set in Final Fantasy XIV.

Here’s a full breakdown of every item for the Martial Artist’s outfit in Final Fantasy XIV.

Martial Artist’s Vest & The Martial Artist’s Sleeveless Vest One Athletikos Cloth One Dynamis Crystal One Softsilver Ingot Three Lightning Clusters Three Wind Clusters Two Garnet Cotton

& The Martial Artist’s Slops One Athletikos Cloth One Dynamis Crystal One Spodumene Three Lightning Clusters Three Wind Clusters Two Garnet Cotton

The Martial Artist’s Pumps Athletikos Cloth Deinosuchus Leather Dynamis Crystal Three Earth Clusters Three Wind Clusters



After you’ve collected the required resources, you can add this outfit to your Final Fantasy XIV character or the Market Place. You’ll have the chance to sell it to other players in the game and get them ready for any time of the year, especially for those who play the Monk Job.