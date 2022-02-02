Fortnite 19.20 Patch Notes – All Changes in the Midseason Update

With the awaited arrival of the 19.20 update to Fortnite, players will be pleased to see some new additions and returning favorites available to download right now. If you’re a fan of some of the closer range weapons that Fortnite has to offer, then this update is going to be right up your alley. In addition to the new additions, Epic Games has also fixed some bugs that have been tracked on the Fortnite Community Trello board, making the game feel even better than before.

New places and returning weapons

Fortnite update 19.20 has introduced a brand new Point of Intrest to the island known as Covert Cavern. Navigate through the facilities to find a wide variety of weapons and resources. Venture deep enough into the cavern and find the Mythic Gunnar boss. While this boss may look like just another enemy, be prepared to fight and build around him to take him down as he has a good chunk of health.

Image via Epic Games

In addition to the new POI, the fan-favorite heavy shotgun makes its triumphant return as ground, loot chest, and supply drop loot. With some adjusted damage numbers, the Heavy Shotgun feels very familiar, although it is currently unable to penetrate through multiple targets. The Stinger SMG is also getting the Mythic Rarity treatment, available to drop from the Gunnar boss in the Covert Cavern POI.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Along with the new and returning weapons, players will now be able to unlock the wide variety of masks available for the Haven battle pass skin. Each mask will have its own set of quest steps you will need to complete before the end of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Bug fixes

While Epic Games never usually releases a list of all bug fixes and patch notes, players and community members can use the Fortnite Community Trello board to track potential fixes and learn what will be addressed in future updates. Here are the unofficial patch notes from the Trello board.

Battle Royale

Spiderman’s Web Shooters drop with full uses from eliminated players.

When navigating to the Compete Tab, the cursor automatically takes you to the far right of all the tournaments.

Games and points not counting towards tournament score

Creative

Players respawning in the Creative Hub during games

Charge Shotgun doesnt save in Item Spawner

Save the World