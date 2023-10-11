Fortnite Chapter 1 Map Returning: Is The Old Fortnite Map Coming Back In Chapter 5?

Fortnite Chapter 5 is set to start at some point in early November, and while fans are still enjoying everything that Chapter 4 has to offer them, the rumors have still begun to float around as to what the upcoming Chapter will feature.

One of the most prevalent rumors for Chapter 5 is that it will see the return of Fortnite Chapter 1’s map. This is the map that started it all and forms the core of some fond memories for many fans who still play the game to this day.

Is The Old Fortnite Chapter 1 Map Coming Back in Chapter 5

At the time of writing, various Fortnite leakers have made it seem pretty likely that the game’s Chapter 1 map will be making a surprise return in Chapter 5. Over on Instagram, the fortnitebr account reports that from November 3, 2023, the Chapter 1 map will be available in Fortnite Chapter 5 with a classic loot pool. They add that the map will be available for 4 weeks and future Chapter maps like Chapters 2 and 3 will then rotate in.

HypeX, a fairly reliable leaker on Twitter, has explained that their source says the time machine the official Fortnite account has revealed will malfunction. As a result, the game will cycle through all the past Chapters until it reaches the new map for Chapter 5.

However, all of this information comes from leakers. No matter how reliable they’ve been in the past, it’s impossible to say for sure that any of this is what will happen in a few weeks when Chapter 4 Season 4 comes to an end.

Was the Fortnite Chapter 1 Map Any Good

It’s difficult to say whether the Fortnite Chapter 1 map was any good or better than the maps that have come since. For players who were there in the early days and played on the map, there wasn’t anything better so we didn’t know what we were missing out on.

As soon as Epic Games started doubling down on the seasonal formula with Battle Passes, the map quickly filled up and felt like a real community. Then, when future Chapters were released, the map started to change frequently, and each one seemed better than the last. Of course, all that was really happening was that the story was evolving.

For fans who played Fortnite during those early days, the Chapter 1 map isn’t better. It’s just a nice throwback. Each map is good in its own way, but that first map will always have a special place in our hearts.