Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 Seasonal quests and challenges

A new Chapter and Season in Fortnite means new challenges for players to complete. In Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1, there are lots of different tasks and seasonal quests that players can complete.

Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 1 quests and challenges

Search chests or ammo boxes at landmarks (0/10)

Damage opponents while sliding (0/50)

Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle (0/2)

Land at the Daily Bugle, then finish Top 25 (0/2)

Open a Vault with another player (0/1)

Get eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (0/3)

Discover named locations (0/10)

Damage opponents with an assault rifle (0/1000)

Harvest resources (0/1000)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.