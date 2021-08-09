Fortnite Gamora Cup – start date, prizes, and more

To celebrate the addition of Gamora to Fortnite, Epic Games is holding the Gamora Cup. Players who are good enough will be able to get their hands on the Gamora skin for free, while the rest of us will need to wait until she arrives in the time shop.

Lore wise, Gamora is showing up on the island to help the inhabitants deal with the alien invasion that has been playing them.

Start Date

The Gamora Cup will take place on August 11th, so make sure you check your Play tab in-game to get your local start times on the day.

The Gamora Cup will be a Duos affair, so find a friend and get ready to jump into the game. As always, you will have 10 matches over three hours to score as many points as possible.

Points Values

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Rewards

The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. Anyone who earns at least 8 points will earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray.

Players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above. You can check your account level information on the Career tab in-game. Players should also read the Gamora Cup Official Rules for all the details and check the Compete tab in-game for when your region’s Cup starts.