Fortnite Gamora Cup – start date, prizes, and more
You can nab the skin for free, if you have the skills.
To celebrate the addition of Gamora to Fortnite, Epic Games is holding the Gamora Cup. Players who are good enough will be able to get their hands on the Gamora skin for free, while the rest of us will need to wait until she arrives in the time shop.
Lore wise, Gamora is showing up on the island to help the inhabitants deal with the alien invasion that has been playing them.
Start Date
The Gamora Cup will take place on August 11th, so make sure you check your Play tab in-game to get your local start times on the day.
The Gamora Cup will be a Duos affair, so find a friend and get ready to jump into the game. As always, you will have 10 matches over three hours to score as many points as possible.
Points Values
Victory Royale: 42 Points
2nd: 36 Points
3rd: 32 Points
4th: 30 Points
5th: 29 Points
6th: 28 Points
7th: 27 Points
8th: 26 Points
9th: 25 Points
10th: 24 Points
11th: 23 Points
12th: 22 Points
13th: 21 Points
14th: 20 Points
15th: 19 Points
16th: 18 Points
17th: 17 Points
18th: 16 Points
19th: 15 Points
20th: 14 Points
21st: 13 Points
22nd: 12 Points
23rd: 11 Points
24th: 10 Points
25th-29th: 9 Points
30th-34th: 6 Points
35th-39th: 3 Points
40th-44th: 2 Points
45th-50th: 1 Point
Each Elimination: 1 Point
Rewards
The top-performing teams in each region will receive the Gamora Outfit and Gamora Cloak Back Bling. Anyone who earns at least 8 points will earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray.
Players must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on their Epic account and be at account level 30 or above. You can check your account level information on the Career tab in-game. Players should also read the Gamora Cup Official Rules for all the details and check the Compete tab in-game for when your region’s Cup starts.