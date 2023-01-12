Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Autumn Playlist – How to complete Photo challenge, rewards, and more
The celebration of Ford continues.
It’s week two of the #FORDzathaon Playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This new week comes with a plethora of new challenges, as well as a fresh Photo Challenge. So, what’s on tap during the fall season. Let’s take a look at all, including what car will be needed for the Weekly Challenge.
All #FORDzathon Autumn playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Win three Dirt Trail events in Cosworth
- Earn a total of 100,000 in Cosworth
- Earn nine Stars from Danger Signs in Cosworth
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn two Stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang
- Smash five piñatas in Horizon Arcade Wreckage
- Spend 15,000 credits on upgrades to any Ford
- Earn five Speed Skills in Playa Azul
- Complete Round 3 of Horizon Arcade in any Ford
- Win a Cross Country Race in any Unlimited Offroad vehicle upgraded to ‘S2’ class
- Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Ute the Best!” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Hoonigan F-150)
- Seasonal Playground Games– Team Flag Rush (rewards are 3 pts. and 1940 Ford Coupe_
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2014 Ford Ute, 2003 Ford Focus, 2018 Ford Mustang, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2014 Ford Fiesta at the Gran Puente (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ford Bronco and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the #20 MG MG6. 40 points will yield the Ranger Raptor.
These challenges will end on January 19.