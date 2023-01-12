Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Autumn Playlist – How to complete Photo challenge, rewards, and more

It’s week two of the #FORDzathaon Playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This new week comes with a plethora of new challenges, as well as a fresh Photo Challenge. So, what’s on tap during the fall season. Let’s take a look at all, including what car will be needed for the Weekly Challenge.

All #FORDzathon Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Win three Dirt Trail events in Cosworth

Earn a total of 100,000 in Cosworth

Earn nine Stars from Danger Signs in Cosworth

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn two Stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang

Smash five piñatas in Horizon Arcade Wreckage

Spend 15,000 credits on upgrades to any Ford

Earn five Speed Skills in Playa Azul

Complete Round 3 of Horizon Arcade in any Ford

Win a Cross Country Race in any Unlimited Offroad vehicle upgraded to ‘S2’ class

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

Complete “Ute the Best!” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Hoonigan F-150)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Hoonigan F-150) Seasonal Playground Games – Team Flag Rush (rewards are 3 pts. and 1940 Ford Coupe_

– Team Flag Rush (rewards are 3 pts. and 1940 Ford Coupe_ Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2014 Ford Ute, 2003 Ford Focus, 2018 Ford Mustang, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2014 Ford Fiesta at the Gran Puente (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ford Bronco and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the #20 MG MG6. 40 points will yield the Ranger Raptor.

These challenges will end on January 19.