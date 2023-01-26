Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Spring Playlist – How to complete Weekly Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the last week for the #FORDzathon in Forza Horizon 5. Now that it’s spring in Mexico, Horizon Festival drivers have just one more week to make progress towards the cumulative awards for this month’s series. So, what’s on tap? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Photo Challenge for this week.

Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?

All #FORDzathon Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1977 Ford #5 Escort RS 1800 MK11

Win any Dirt Race event in #5 Escort

Earn three Ultimate Air skills in #5 Escort

Earn five stars at Danger Signs in #5 Escort

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Take a photo of any Ford

Play an Event Blueprint that has created by another player

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in any fully electric vehicle

Win a Street Race in a Vans and Utility car

Earn nine Stars at PR Stunts in any Ford

Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in the 2013 Ford Shelby GT500

Earn a Skillboard Skill by hitting any Billboard

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Time to Focus” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1992 Ford Escort)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1992 Ford Escort) Complete Seasonal Playground Games challenge (rewards are 3 pts. and Ford RS200)

(rewards are 3 pts. and Ford RS200) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships challenge (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2020 Ford GT500, 2011 Ford Raptor, 1965 Ford Mustang, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe in Uxmal (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

Uxmal is to the south of the Gran Puente. Here’s where it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ford Transit SSV and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2010 Renault Clio. 40 points will yield the #14 Ford Fiesta.

This playlist is set to end on February 2.