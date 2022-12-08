Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Summer playlist – How to complete Driving Season Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

The holidays have arrived once again in Forza Horizon 5. For four weeks, Mexico will be adorned in a holiday theme, full of Christmas decorations and new challenges to complete. The first week of the Horizon Holidays playlist is live, and it includes a new Photo Challenge and Treasure Hunt. How can you start the grind toward the two cumulative rewards for this series? Let’s take a look at how you can pick up the #22 Extreme E and Ferrari Cali T.

All Horizon Holidays Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Reach 55 MPH (88.6 km/h) at any Speed Trap in Export

Earn four Stars at any type of PR Stunt in Export

Earn two Stars at Danger Signs in Export

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Send a Gift Drop to another player

Earn six Stars at Danger Signs in any Aston Martin

Earn 800 team score in a single Horizon Tour race

Reach 140 MPH (225 km/h) in any Horizon Story chapter

Paint your vehicle’s hood

Bank 100,000 Skill Score in any BMW

Earn 10 Smactus Skills

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Make it Rein” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1991 BMW M3)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1991 BMW M3) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2013 Audi RS 4, Jaguar F-Type, TVR Griffith, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Drive home for the Holidays in a famously green manufacturer” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Drive home for the Holidays in a famously green manufacturer” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Casa Bella Player House in Mulege (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the Snowman at the Casa Bella Player House in Mulege (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) Horizon Open – Earn three Clean Start Skills in Horizon Open racing (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

First, let’s take a look at where the Casa Bella house is located:

To solve the Treasure Hunt, you’ll need to drive five miles in any Aston Martin. Here’s where the chest can be found on the map:

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is Porsche 944 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the AMC Javelin. 40 points will yield the BMW E92 M3 GTS.

These challenges will end on December 15.