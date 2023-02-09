Forza Horizon 5: How to find the stone lanterns in Cascadas De Agua Azul

In the Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive event, users will be tasked with special Weekly Photo Challenges. Drivers will need to find stone lanterns that have been placed in a region of the game. From there, users must bring a car from a specific maker, find the lanterns, and take a picture with the lanterns in order to complete the Photo Challenge for the playlist. For the Autumn, users will need to find lanterns in the Cascadas de Agua Azul. Here’s where those lanterns can be found.

The stone lanterns in Cascadas De Agua Azul

Much like with the stone lanterns in ‘Ek Balam, Forza players will need to go on a Treasure Hunt in order to find these stone lanterns. Per the playlist, the stone lanterns for the Autumn playlist are in Cascadas de Agua Azul, located in the southern part of the map. What’s also helpful about the hint is that in the playlist, a photo of the lanterns is given. Not only do we have an idea of what these lanterns look like, but the picture also indicates that the objects are found right by a body of water.

And, that’s exactly the case. Here’s where players can find the stone lanterns, indicated by the cursor on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember, this Photo Challenge does require either a Nissan or Infiniti car. Take a picture with a car from one of those two makers. One option is the Nissan 370Z, a car that’s actually needed for one of the other challenges for the second week of the Japanese Automotive event in Forza Horizon 5.