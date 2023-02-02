Forza Horizon 5: How to find the stone lanterns at ‘Ek Balam

For the Summer portion of the Japanese Automotive playlist in Forza Horizon 5, the devs added a new twist to the regular Photo Challenges. Throughout the four weeks of the event, users will be tasked with locating stone lanterns that have been placed throughout the Festival. For the first week, users will need to head to ‘Ek Balam. Here’s a look at where these lanterns can be found.

The ‘Ek Balam Stone Lanterns in Forza Horizon 5

First off, you’ll need to head to ‘Ek Balam in Mexico. If you’ve never headed to ‘Ek Balam before, check out our piece on how to get there. However, it is highly likely that most players have been there before. ‘Ek Balam is the location for the Tulum Expedition.

Here’s a look at where the lanterns can be found. Head to where the triangular cursor is on the screenshot of the map:

Now, these lanterns are rather small. Make sure to look under the trees that are in the jungle of ‘Ek Balam. The lanterns are under some of those trees, so a keen eye does help significantly.

Again, we should note these lanterns must be found in order to complete the Weekly Photo Challenge for the Summer portion of Japanese Automotive playlist. Thus, make sure to take a picture in Forza Horizon 5 once you find the lanterns. But, not just any vehicle will do for this challenge. Forza players can accumulate two points if one takes a picture by these lanterns with any Toyota or Lexus vehicle.