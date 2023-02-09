Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive Autumn Playlist – How to complete 370Ception Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

The second week of the Japanese automotive event in Forza Horizon 5, and it features some new events and new rewards. Forza players now have a chance to get the 1995 Toyota MR2 and add it to the collection. So, how can you get the MR2 and all the other rewards? Let’s take a look at the events for this week.

All Weekly playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1989 Toyota MR2 SC

Earn six Stars at Speed Traps in the MR2 SC

Win a Street Race in MR2 SC

Bank a 100,000 Skill Score in MR2 SC

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn 10 Ultimate Wreckage Skills in any Extreme Track Toy

Win a Midnight Battle in any Japanese vehicle

Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s

Pain your vehicle’s rims

Take a picture of any Japanese vehicle

Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 1997 Mazda RK-7

Honk your horn in any Honda

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Super Scramble” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Honda Civic)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Honda Civic) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and Forza Link reward)

(rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and Forza Link reward) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1986 Toyota, 1997 Mazda RX-7, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Speed through the Zones for 370 in a 370” (rewards are 100 #Forzathaon points and 3 pts.)

– “Speed through the Zones for 370 in a 370” (rewards are 100 #Forzathaon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Nissan or Infiniti next to the stone lanterns in Cascades de Agua Azul (rewards are Forza Link reward and 2 pts)

As the hint suggests, users must buy the 2010 Nissan 370Z and accumulate Stars in the Speed Zones. Five should do the trick, so make sure to tune up the car to S1 or S2 class to get this done quickly. Here’s a look at where the chest is waiting:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Plaza Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1974 Honda Civic and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 1995 Toyota MR2. 40 points will yield the Subaru Legacy RS.

This playlist is set to end on February 16.