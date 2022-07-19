Forza Horizon 5: Full list of Hot Wheels cars and how to unlock every vehicle

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC pack is here, and that means a new world to explore, and new cars that have been added to the fifth game of the Horizon series. There are a number of new Hot Wheels-themed cars now in Forza Horizon 5, but each has a different unlock method. With that said, let’s take a look at each car and how to unlock them.

All Hot Wheels cars and how to get them in Forza Horizon 5

As of July 19, there are 10 cars that are classified under the Hot Wheels brand. Here’s the full list of Hot Wheels cars:

Name How to unlock 1949 Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod Available by completing ‘Chapter 2: The Iconic Orange Track’ mission. May also be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist. 1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom Available by completing ‘Chapter 1: The Beginning’ mission. May also be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist. 1969 Twin Mill May be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist. 2000 Deora II Available by completing the ‘Here we Pro’ mission. 2005 Ford Mustang Available by completing ‘Chapter 5: Hot Wheels Today’ mission. May also be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist. 2011 Bone Shaker Available by completing the ‘Reach for the Stars’ accolade. Can also be bought from Autoshow. 2012 Bad to the Blade Available by completing ‘Time to meet the Elite’ mission. 2012 Rip Rod Available by completing ‘Chapter 3: The Snake & The Mongoose’ mission. May also be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist. 2013 Baja Bone Shaker Available from Autoshow. 2018 2JETZ Available by completing ‘Chapter 4: Treasure Hunting’ mission. May also be obtained via Wheelspin, Forzathon Shop, Season Events, and/or Playlist.

As you can tell by the table above, Hot Wheels cars can be unlocked either through Seasonal events, bought at the Autoshow, or acquired via completing missions. This article will be updated to reflect any future changes, should there be any.