Forza Horizon 5: How to smash tank balloons in Hot Wheels Park DLC

Hot Wheels Park in Forza Horizon 5 comes with new twists and turns, as well as new objects to break. One such new object is a tank balloon, a fitting object given the air-themed environment that is Hot Wheels Park. So, how can you find and smash these objects in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

Where to find tank balloons to smash in Hot Wheels Park

Tank balloons can be found throughout Hot Wheels Park. These tank balloons actually look quite similar to the tank piñatas that have been previously seen on the mainland in Forza Horizon 5, but these are actually in the air. These balloons can be found on the map, denoted by this logo:

Screenshot by Gamepur

For reference, the first tank balloon can be found in the location shown in the above image.

There are 20 tank balloons that can be found in Hot Wheels Park, but not all of them will be discovered straight away. However, users will need to smash one, in order to complete the Pop! Accolade. This accolade is actually a Major Mission that is needed to complete the Rookie Rank of the Hot Wheels Academy.

Keep in mind that in order to smash these balloons, one must vault into the air with your vehicle and smash the balloon. Make sure that when doing so, the vehicle is properly lined up with the balloon.

Once you’re finished having some fun on the new island, make sure to head back to the mainland and do this week’s Series events. Every week, Playground Games adds tons of new stuff to do, and you’ll be handsomely rewarded for keeping up with everything.