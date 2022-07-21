Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Summer playlist – How to solve Tropical Fruits Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
Series 10 is here.
Series 10 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, the first since the addition of the Hot Wheels DLC. The new DLC will have an effect on the weekly playlists going forward, as each week will see new events that can only be completed in the world of Hot Wheels. So, what’s on deck for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2019 Rimac Concept 2
- Maintain speed of 250 MPH (402 KM/H) for over 10 seconds with Rimac
- Win a Road Race in Rimac
- Drive 10 miles in Rimac
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit Playa Azul
- Own and drive any fully electric vehicle
- Win a Cross Country race in any Extreme E vehicle
- Earn a Hard Charger Skill in Playa Azul
- Reach 150 MPH (242 KM/H) speed in any Extreme E vehicle
- Earn six stars at Trailblazers in any Extreme E vehicle
- Earn five Speed skills in Playa Azul
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock
- Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “B Class Heroes ” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2018 Portofino)
- Complete Showcase Remix challenge (rewards are Rip Rod and 5 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are #44 Extreme E and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are #42 Extreme E, 2016 Ford Mustang, Extreme E Black Race Suit, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)
- Collectibles – Smash 20 batteries in Playa Azul (reward is Rimac Concept 2 and 3 pts.)
As the hint implies, users will need to smash taco carts with an electric vehicle, like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400. A good place to do this is in this area of Guanajuato. Here’s a shot of the area where we completed this event:
From there, head to Playa Azul to find the treasure:
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Airfield Cross Country Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the #23 Porsche 917. 40 points will yield the Noble M600.
This challenge will end on July 28.