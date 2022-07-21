Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Summer playlist – How to solve Tropical Fruits Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Series 10 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, the first since the addition of the Hot Wheels DLC. The new DLC will have an effect on the weekly playlists going forward, as each week will see new events that can only be completed in the world of Hot Wheels. So, what’s on deck for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2019 Rimac Concept 2

Maintain speed of 250 MPH (402 KM/H) for over 10 seconds with Rimac

Win a Road Race in Rimac

Drive 10 miles in Rimac

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit Playa Azul

Own and drive any fully electric vehicle

Win a Cross Country race in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn a Hard Charger Skill in Playa Azul

Reach 150 MPH (242 KM/H) speed in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn six stars at Trailblazers in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn five Speed skills in Playa Azul

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “B Class Heroes ” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2018 Portofino)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2018 Portofino) Complete Showcase Remix challenge (rewards are Rip Rod and 5 pts.)

(rewards are Rip Rod and 5 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are #44 Extreme E and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #44 Extreme E and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are #42 Extreme E, 2016 Ford Mustang, Extreme E Black Race Suit, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Carting on electric wheels is 5 times better if you have the skill” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2019 Rimac Concept 2 in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 20 batteries in Playa Azul (reward is Rimac Concept 2 and 3 pts.)

As the hint implies, users will need to smash taco carts with an electric vehicle, like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400. A good place to do this is in this area of Guanajuato. Here’s a shot of the area where we completed this event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, head to Playa Azul to find the treasure:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Airfield Cross Country Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the #23 Porsche 917. 40 points will yield the Noble M600.

This challenge will end on July 28.